These Are Our Readers' Five Favorite Shep Recommendations

We asked and our readers (plus Shep’s mom) delivered! We have five standout Shep recommendations to choose from in this week’s Co-Op. But which one will be forever associated with our fearless leader? The smart money is on Anker products, but I’m all in on bidets.
Check out our readers’ favorite Shep recommendations below and vote for your favorite. Also, feel free to leave more suggestions outside of the top 5 in the comments for fun.
Anker Products
That’s really a placeholder for all Anker products. Shep introduced me to a variety of Anker products over the years, and I now I pretty much exclusively use them for my power needs. -jdfighter
Pretty sure I saw the deal here, the Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $45 have been a game changer.
Wish I had gotten some more for Christmas gifts while they were marked down from $60. -Chris Murray
Superior Bidet
The bidet, of course. -pthomas745
Tacklife Electric Arc Lighter
While Chelsea is Baby in our group, I am technically the newbie to The Inventory/Kinja Deals teams, even though it has been seven months. Over the last seven months, I have bought a ton of shit on Amazon. Shep literally forced us to buy stuff on Prime Day and then we had to write about it.
The best thing I’ve ever bought that Shep wrote about is the Tacklife Electric Arc Lighter. I am a candle addict. I will light like five candles at one time. I hate traditional candle lighters, they are so finicky. This arc lighter was a life changer and is still going strong six months later! -Ana Suarez
Logitech Performance MX
I had been using Logitech’s old MX1000, hated the MX Revolution, but got a deal on the Performance MX, and found it really good. I now apparently have bought four of them? That’s also good because I’m not a fan of Logitech’s replacement, though I haven’t tried the new MX Master 3. -facw
Apple Airpods
I’ve been reading Shep’s Kinja Deals since day 1. Looking over my Amazon orders I’ll estimate I’ve gotten about 400 things from the lists.
Since I have to limit to one, I’ll go with the item that had the most cascading effects. I got Apple AirPods from Wal-Mart. Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - Walmart.com about 18 months ago. They have changed my life.
I had them a while before I realized I could actually use them to talk on the phone. Thanks, Shep for that tip. Once I didn’t have to walk around with the phone at my ear I mastered multi tasking. I could cook and talk, clean and talk, walk and talk. Life changing! I Also eliminated a persistent crick in my neck from trying to hold the phone and was able quit physical therapy. After I freed up all that time I had more time to use the AirPods for the purpose I bought them....running. So combining the Apple Music deal Shep found for me, with an Apple Watch Deal he also found for me, I was running all the time. Not just money saved, but time and health. Thanks to those AirPods, I’m running races (slowly!)now. Thanks, Shep. He’s a good son and good for saving money and good for recommendations. So, go order an Apple Watch and AirPods before Shep leaves so you can run races too! -Katie McAllister