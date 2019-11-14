These Are Our Readers' Five Favorite Shep Recommendations

We asked and our readers (plus Shep’s mom) delivered! We have five standout Shep recommendations to choose from in this week’s Co-Op. But which one will be forever associated with our fearless leader? The smart money is on Anker products, but I’m all in on bidets.

Check out our readers’ favorite Shep recommendations below and vote for your favorite. Also, feel free to leave more suggestions outside of the top 5 in the comments for fun.

That’s really a placeholder for all Anker products. Shep introduced me to a variety of Anker products over the years, and I now I pretty much exclusively use them for my power needs. -jdfighter

Pretty sure I saw the deal here, the Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $45 have been a game changer. Wish I had gotten some more for Christmas gifts while they were marked down from $60. -Chris Murray

The bidet, of course. -pthomas745

While Chelsea is Baby in our group, I am technically the newbie to The Inventory/Kinja Deals teams, even though it has been seven months. Over the last seven months, I have bought a ton of shit on Amazon. Shep literally forced us to buy stuff on Prime Day and then we had to write about it. The best thing I’ve ever bought that Shep wrote about is the Tacklife Electric Arc Lighter. I am a candle addict. I will light like five candles at one time. I hate traditional candle lighters, they are so finicky. This arc lighter was a life changer and is still going strong six months later! -Ana Suarez

I had been using Logitech’s old MX1000, hated the MX Revolution, but got a deal on the Performance MX, and found it really good. I now apparently have bought four of them? That’s also good because I’m not a fan of Logitech’s replacement, though I haven’t tried the new MX Master 3. -facw