These Are Our Readers' Five Favorite USB-C Chargers

Graphic : Shep McAllister

All five of the finalists in our USB-C charger Co-Op came from two of the most popular charging accessory brands on Amazon: Anker and RAVPower. You can’t go wrong with any of the options below, and the right charger for you will depend largely on what you want to charge with it (i.e. and 18W charger isn’t ideal for laptops), but check out what our readers had to say, and be sure to vote for your favorite.



Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 (30W) Photo : Shep McAllister

For all devices NOT named “Nintendo Switch” - the Anker PowerPort Atom GaN. It’s compact, it’s designed to not heat up as aggressively as other chargers, and it charges up USB-PD devices impressively quickly. - Dave Pevsner

I’ve been using the Powerport PD-1 for about six months now, and it’s the best one I’ve had. - sonicsean89

RAVPower 61W Wall Charger Photo : Shep McAllister

I have the RavPower 61 w GaN charger.I love that’s it’s so small and usually around $35-$45. - ThisisGeorge

The compact Ravpower 61W GaN is absurdly good, and it goes in my bag with my laptop. - mpelti

Anker PowerPort PD 2 Graphic : Shep McAllister

I have this. And I’m not buying another for some time. I want a model that has 2 USB-C ports from a reputable brand. - BigJayDogg3

The Anker PowerPort PD2. I’ve found it on Walmart clearance as low as $15. It’s a great USB-C charger and I’ve got multiples in all of my travel kits. - dragonfli-labs

RAVPower 18W Dual Port Charger Graphic : Amazon

Cheap, compact, extra port. - AP Hill

Anker 30W PowerPort Atom III Slim Photo : Amazon

Convenient behind a couch or bed, it’s great for carrying around in a bag. - Pleckthaniel Ugene Decksetter

This is the one. I have several others, and this is my go to for travel of any sort. It’s basically the best form factor with a plug that flips and less than half the volume of any of the others I own. - theredtape