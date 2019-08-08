Photo: Amazon

There was no rest for the weary in this week’s Co-Op, but these four pillows said goodnight to the competition, and were our readers’ favorites. Check out what everyone had to say about the finalists below, then be sure to vote at the bottom of the post!



I like a thick pillow, but also one that has some sink to it. This one fit the bill. - Gnoswal

This. I purchased mine nearly a year and a half ago, and can detect no difference in it since then. It lasts a long time and you can adjust the fill up or down. It has almost eradicated my (formerly) chronic tension neck/headaches. - beckiwithani

I bought it 2 years ago based on the Wirecutter’s recommendation. It still retains its shape and support. If it starts to feel lumpy, I just put it in the dryer for 15 minutes and it will get fluffy again. They are suitable for all kind of sleeper (back, side, stomach), hypoallergenic and machine-washable. They offer a 30-day money back guarantee, so you can try it during that period. On top of that, there’s also a 6 year warranty. - JoshTheBat

Ditto here. Chose it based on wirecutter recommendation, have never regretted it. - 87788909sadf

The Chamberloft Pillow, by Standard Textile Home, is by far the best pillow you can buy. I first noticed it in a high-end hotel and had the best night’s sleep of my life. The perfect combo of support and softness due to the chamber system. I did some research and found it online. They are carried in many 5-star hotels but can be also ordered [here] - Niner32

Perfect combination of fluffy, supportive, and stays cooler than any other pillow I have owned. - Wholandia