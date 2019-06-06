We asked and you answered. Hair ties are a headache for anyone who has long hair. If you’ve been on the hunt for a hair tie that won’t let you down, see the finalists below. Be sure to vote for your personal favorite!

Advertisement

Hairdresser here; the “invisible” type of hair tie that looks kind of like a coiled phone cord happen to work quite well with most hairstyles, though intensely curly or low-density fine hair may have troubles. - Skunch

Seconding, as I just discovered them recently, and they feel so much nicer in my hair! The ones I got seem to stretch out easily, but I can blast them with a hairdryer to shrink them back down apparently. - Ineverwritemyburnerdown

Advertisement

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

As a person with very long very fine hair I can confidently say that there aren’t any great hair ties out there. The coiled like a phone cord ones always manage to get tangled in my hair resulting in lost hairs, pain, and much cursing. Cloth ones don’t hold my hair in place. If I had to vote, I guess it would have to be for the good old Goodie hair bands, which have been improved to NOT have that awful gold piece on them and instead to be one solid piece of elastic. I buy the ones that match my hair color (kind of...), and they hold my pony tail, or doe-di-doe as my 2 year old daughter calls them, in place anywhere on my head I choose to place said pony tail, even in the single one sided pony tail a la 1982. Goodie holds my long hair in place even through arduous hours of Cross Fit. Long Live GOODIE! - Anger? Or Rage?

Advertisement

Scünci Thick Hair No Damage Elastics. I’ve never had one snap on me, which is a sure way to make me never buy your crappy product again. They do sometimes slide down my hair and I have to readjust it, mainly during high-intensity exercise. Invisibobble grips my hair better, yes, but I have other issues with it. - MintyCupcake

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement