The most popular advice in this week’s online flower delivery Co-Op was to just call a local florist where you’d like to get flowers delivered, and work with them to buy what you need. That’s smart advice in most cases!



But if you procrastinated before a major holiday and the local florists don’t have the bandwidth to help you, or if you just find a particularly good discount from an online service, there are still merits to ordering your flowers with a mouse and keyboard, and these were the most popular recommendations.

Editor’s Note: To be clear, Amazon doesn’t have its own flower brand (at least not yet), but several florists have set up shop there exclusively (the biggest seems to be Benchmark Bouquets), and offer a wide variety of highly-rated bouquets with free Prime shipping.



Amazon. Avoids the bait-and-switch of “traditional” online flower shops that turn a $19.99 customer-facing price into a $40 ordeal by the time you’re done paying for delivery, etc. - My Kids Have Four...Wheels

...and prime eligible!? Thanks! - GuacamolePapi

Editor’s Note: “FTD,” referenced in one of the comments below, stands for Florists’ Transworld Delivery, which owns several brands like ProFlowers, Interflora, and Shari’s Berries.

UrbanStems, ordered twice and the flowers have been beautiful and lasted well over a week each. Not owned by FTD. - JEHoward32

Second here for Urban Stems. Nice selection, flowers were beautiful and lasted awhile. - rayhiggenbottom

bouqs.com offers a ton of promos/discounts, and I like that their offerings look like something I’d pick up from Pike Place Market, i.e., not the run-of-the-mill selection of bouquets. - nationalvervet

Instacart. Directly from the grocery store in mom’s town. Service fees? ZERO. Beats every stupid online florist. - Burning With Possums