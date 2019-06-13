Steppin' Out Week With sun-drenched days upon us, the outdoors is your oyster. All this week, we've got tips and recommendations for everything from urban park excursions to backcountry backpacking, so let these guides help spark your next adventure.

For this week’s picnic blanket Co-Op, our readers rolled out four finalists; one incredibly inexpensive option, and three that are very pricey (but very nice). So take a seat, grab a drink from the cooler, and check out the options below. Just be sure to vote before you take a nap under the sun.



What's the Best Picnic Blanket? Your city probably hosts its fair share of free outdoor concerts and movie screenings in the park… Read more Read

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ve always though moving blankets make the best Picnic blankets. They come in large sizes and tend to be inexpensive so no worry if you ruin them. The Haul-Master at Harbor Frieght is a nice basic option. - Ricketts22

Advertisement

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Durable, Double sided, actually water resistant.....Expensive as hell, but it works - Dan H

Advertisement

Graphic: Shep McAllister

H. Goose Sporting Blanket. Water resistant canvas and soft flannel. Tough, water resistant, machine washable, and beautifully made in the US from US grown cotton. Looks great in classic cars and 4wds. - harrisbquinn

Advertisement

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Danner Belmont blanket. There is so much to love- made in the USA, Pendelton wool, classic picnic styling. It’s pricey, but you get a quality product that’ll last a couple of lifetimes. - teamgoat