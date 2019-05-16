Six bags made the cut in this week’s hiking day pack Co-Op, but now, it’s time to tell most of them to take a hike. Check out the finalists below, then be sure to vote at the bottom of the post.



Osprey isn’t the cheapest but I like the lifetime guarantee and they have excellent customer service (I use the Kestrel 48 for backbacking too). It has a great water system, tons of handy pockets, pouches, and clip hooks, and there’s a smaller version if you want to go even lighter. - thejimmyb

I use a Osprey pack I bought 20 years ago that’s been on hundreds of hikes and dozens of overnight trips, and it’s still in great shape. I don’t remember the model, but Osprey makes some sturdy gear. - Monkey See, Monkey Dance

REI Trail 25 (Men’s | Women’s)

Big enough for a windbreaker and/or a sweater, snacks, and other things you may need. The features include a built-in raincover, a hydration reservoir sleeve, internal and external pockets, and attachments for carrying trekking poles. It comes in men’s and women’s fit and different colors. I’ve owned one for a few years now; I even use it to school and work. - JoshTheBat

I also love that this doesn’t have big waist pads like a lot of day packs these days. - jdfighter

For a light hike, I like the REI Flash 22. It’s lightweight at 13 oz, yet has a area for a hydration bladder, a large center bag area, outside zipper areas, large pockets that hold nalgenes. - erg

For longer hikes, I like the Osprey Stratos 24. It seems to have gone up in price a lot since I bought it, but is a great pack. It has webbing to keep the weight and awkwardness of a full pack off your back. Very comfortable- almost floating back there. It does add some heft- 2.5 lbs. Its pockets, zippers, and straps are all designed for user friendliness. - erg

+1 for the Stratos. It’s been my go-to day hiker for a while now. Great balance & comfort. I usually fill my hydration bladder (3 liters, fits nicely into the pack), so I can’t say I notice the weight of the pack itself. - Gladys Knight and the Wally Pipps

For a day hike? Just get something cheap & mostly waterproof that can hold your keys, wallet, water, trail food, book, and a rain jacket. You don’t need to spend $70 & it doesn’t need to be a fashion statement. This was $7 as an add on item. I think it’s $13 right now. This one has been great for me. It’s 20l which is slightly too big (it encourages me to bring more than I need) but it packs small and goes with me whenever/wherever I travel. - Orange Courier

I’m in the same boat, but every person on here is going to recommend an Osprey or REI pack because if they spent $60-$100 on a daypack, then by Jove, it must have been a good decision. - usernamestillnotwitty

Black Diamond Bullet. It’s been my go to for the past decade. Streamlined, just big enough, hydration compatible, relatively lightweight, and tough as nails. - thedevil