Three major hotel chains are represented in our readers’ favorite hotel-branded credit cards, but which one deserves your loyalty? Check out the basics of each card and what our readers had to say below, then be sure to vote for your favorite.

The Basics:

$95 annual fee.

Earn 25,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first three months. Plus an extra 25,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 total within six months.

Free nights start at 5,000 points.

Annual free night award at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel after your Cardmember anniversary, plus an additional free night if you spend $15,000 per year.

Automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist status.

4 Bonus Points per dollar spent at Hyatt hotels, 2 bonus points per dollar on restaurant purchases, airfare purchased directly from airlines, local transit and commuting expenses, and on fitness club and gym memberships.

In general, I’m not a huge fan of branded (hotel/airline) credit cards, but I signed up for this one. I got it on the 2 free night +$50 statement credit (editor’s note: offer no longer available) sign on bonus and used them on the Park Hyatt in NYC. The normal rate on that hotel with taxes for 2 nights was $1900 (way overpriced). The points also tend to be the most valuable. I plan on keeping it indefinitely, as it is pretty easy to get $250 hotel night for the $95 annual fee. The status and other benefits they give are marginal at best compared to other cards, but the points value makes this card worth it to me. - MechE31

The World of Hyatt Card. Valuable points, annual free night, automatic (low) status, huge sign-up bonus, great return on Hyatt spend, and decent return in other categories. Plus only a $95 annual fee. - Hyatt Hopper

Photo: The Points Guy

The basics:

$450 annual fee.

Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after spending $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months.

Free Weekend Night Reward within your first year and every year after renewal.

14 Hilton Honors points per dollar on eligible purchases at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton Portfolio.

7 points per dollar for eligible purchases on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and at U.S. restaurants.

Up to $250 in Hilton Resort Credits each anniversary year, when you stay at participating resorts within the Hilton portfolio.

Up to $250 Airline Fee Credit for incidental charges that are charged by a single airline of your choice to your Card.

Complimentary Priority Pass Select lounge access for yourself and up to two guests.

Complimentary Hilton Honors Diamond status.

Hilton Amex Aspire. It’s expensive, $450, but you get 2 free nights, huge bonus points and Diamond status, which gets you into executive lounge, if available as well as other perks. - dbabs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Basics:

$95 annual fee.

75,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months.

Free night award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year on your account anniversary.

Earn 6X Bonvoy points per dollar spent at participating Marriott hotels.



2X Bonvoy points for every dollar spent on all other purchases.



Automatic Silver Elite Status.

I’ve had a Marriott Rewards card for a few years now. Good discounts on hotels (and good perks when staying), free nights are easy to redeem, and points aren’t hard to rack up. And now that they bought SPG there are a lot of hotel options to choose from. - DennyCrane

