These Are Our Readers' Three Favorite Ways to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey

We have three standout methods to choose from in this week’s Co-Op. But which one will be crowned as the undisputed *best way* to cook the giant bird. Of course, I’m relieved that no one nominated the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-crusted turkey but I guess this is serious business.

Check out our readers’ favorite recipe recommendations below and vote for your favorite. Also, feel free to leave more suggestions outside of the top 3 in the comments for fun.

Advertisement

Dry Brined and Spatchcocked

Dry brined and spatchcocked. Works best on baking rack on a sheet pan. You will need a heavy duty pair of kitchen sheers if you aren’t getting a butcher to spatchcock it for you. It’s the best because it has the ratio for effort to tastiness. Relatively low effort (I say this as someone who spatched her own 20 lber last year, twas an epic battle), the flattened turkey cooks both more evenly and more quickly, preventing the breast from drying out. You can put stuffing under it if you want but I prefer veggies, the better to make an epic gravy with. -katie_keys

The Alton Brown Method

Turkey is another one where I turn to Alton Brown. The general outline:- Spend as much as you did on the turkey on brine (a gallon of vegetable broth, exotic spices, etc) and dunk the birb overnight. I use a 5-gal hardware store bucket with lid.- Stuff the bird with aromatics: an apple, an onion and rosemary.- Start the roast hot (500-degrees-American) and then drop the temp to 350 and wait for your alarm to beep at 161F.- Enjoy crispy skin and juicy meat. -LegHumper

Advertisement

Butter, Baby

Prep your bird however you normally would (I like to rub an entire stick of butter under the skin) and season liberally, then flip your bird upside down and cook it for the first 3/4 of the cooking time breast side down. All of the juices in the turkey will pool in the breast, keeping it nice and moist, instead of running out the cavity. Flip it over for the last 1/4 of the cooking time to allow it to brown. -Kim Jong’s Angst