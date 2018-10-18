Photo: Anthony Ginsbrook (Unsplash)

The competition was ruff in this week’s dog leash Co-Op, but we’re throwing a bone to the five nominees that fetched the most stars. Who’s the best leash? <High pitched> Who’s the best leash? Check out what our readers had to say, then mark your territory in the poll at the bottom of the post.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

We swear by Ruffwear leashes. They’re durable, the adjustable handle can even be worn around the waist if you want, and the adjustable length gives you a ton of flexibility. My favorite part is the impossibly light aluminum clip. Despite it being nice and large, it is light enough that it won’t be a problem even for small dogs. - mrbilljangles

Photo: Amazon

The Tuff-Mutt hands free dog leash. Detachable belt for running or just hands free walking, elastic leash so you don’t get jerked around, also has 2 hand holds, one near the dog and another and normal walking length. I also like that due to the belt, there is the metal D ring on the end of it, so you can easily attached it to a clothe line in a yard or some type of yard stake so that if the dog is running and pulls, the elastic leash has that give on their neck. Its a very versatile leash. - dizzlepants

Photo: Amazon

We have 2 that have served us well for a couple years now. Comfortable, easy to control and useful accessories. - Wpppd

Graphic: Shep McAllister

My easy pick is: “Best for Rainy Weather Nylon Dog Leash” from For Dog Trainers; although I am NOT a dog trainer, this company has excellent equipment specifically designed and made for dogs. I also utilize their “Dog Harness” for my very-very rambunctious beagle whenever we go outside for chores or for walks. These two items have been essential for protecting my dog’s (physical) safety as well as for my ease of use. Thanks for listening. - ParkYourBroom

Graphic: Shep McAllister

K9 signature leather leash. The leather is soft and durable. We have one in black and one in brown. Our dogs pull alot and the canvas ones always hurt out hands. We don’t have that issue with this one. It’s lasted 8 years so far. - fistigons

Yes, leather is a game changer in having control of your dog! I wrap mine on a waist bag/fanny pack as back up and cruise with a very short lead through the onslaught of dogs and distractions that NYC has, would never use anything else, especially the flexi leads - emhnyc