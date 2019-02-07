Photo: True cubes

Opinions didn’t run quite as hot as our hot sauce Co-Op, but this week’s ice mold recommendation post still revealed in some cool options for getting your cocktail presentation down cold.

Check out the favorites below, then be sure to vote at the bottom of the post.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s expensive, but the Wintersmiths Phantom has consistently produced perfect, large, clear ice spheres, seven at a time: - discokryptonite

Yes! I had the current model, the Ice Chest, for about 3(?) years and it worked great. Now I’m using the Phantom for beautiful clear large spheres, large cubes, and small cubes and it works great (as long as you carefully press the molds together). They’ve got other molds, but I can’t justify the Collins. - sarusa

I’ve got the 4-sphere (edit: 3-sphere standard) Wintersmith model, and it never fails to produce perfect ice balls. They have perfected the downward freezing method. - Whiskey_Blooded

Graphic: Shep McAllister

They do the job for minimum cost. ...I have 4 and can make 2 dozen large cubes at a time in deep freeze. They aren’t completely clear, but I haven’t run into any of the usual silicone mold problems in the year I’ve had them. - Leprechaun Liam

Graphic: Shep McAllister

spheres > cubes - tape

Hands down the best bang for the buck - Dave Diem Martinez

True Cubes

True Cubes: works well, isn’t too pricey and makes 4 cubes at a time. - durangojim

YES. I have this and love these cubes. Very clear. Easy to make. And not too much to buy. All around a great product. Can’t recommend it enough. - Partially Bigoted Zealots

