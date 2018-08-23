Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A bunch of you sounded off in the comments for this week’s sound bar Co-Op, but four models stood out from the pack. Check out what everyone had to say below, then vote for your pick at the bottom of the post.



Photo: Gizmodo

Advertisement

$699 and worth every penny. Besides having far better sound quality (especially bass) than regular bars, it makes a great TV stand and essentially disappears from view. It is great for TV sound and also excellent for music (not replacing a dedicated sound system, of course, but for listening while you make dinner or if you just want to sit and read instead of watch TV, it’s fantastic). In addition, it includes the usual Sonos qualities. I have mine set up with a couple of Play 1's for surround and the subwoofer for real rumble (a very impressive subwoofer, considering its size). - Osmodious

You don’t even need a sub with the Playbase. That alone makes it the top of the list. - dark54555

Advertisement

Photo: Amazon

Advertisement

Well priced with virtual surround tech that really works great and surprising bass from a well established name. - Flat4Whore

I love my Yamaha soundbar. I needed something small that wouldn’t hang over the edges of my TV stand (seriously, some of these soundbars are enormous), and Yamaha came very highly recommended. Audiophiles may not like the built-in subwoofer as opposed to a standalone unit, but I don’t want to shake the walls with the bass since those walls are shared. - Duke of Kent

Advertisement

Photo: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

Advertisement

You just can beat the sound that come out of this. That along with alexa integration and the ARC setup make this one great soundbar. Also, you don’t need a new remote just to change the sound as most newer tvs send the command to the bar from the tv. - Keep It Stupid, Stupid

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: This recommendation included the optional Sonos Sub, which can work with the Beam.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Editor’s note: The recommendation was for the LG SJ9, but the SK9Y is the new model.



Love this sound bar. Got mine at best buy too for 225 open box, crazy good deal for the performance. I have a Samsung soundbar with Atmos, the one without rear speakers, and it’s straight trash compared to this. It sounds fine and has an extra HDMI port but the performance. It has a 5 minute sleep function that means I’m constantly fishing for the remote every time I step away from the television. Half the time it doesn’t auto power with my tv, also Samsung btw, and periodically the wireless sub loses connection. Even worse the bar randomly decides that it’s inputs don’t want to pass/accept 4.4.4 chroma content. It’s a pain in the ass. The SJ9 only has one HDMI port, but it flawlessly passes 4.4.4 content including simultaneous Atmos and Dolby vision. It never loses connection, always powers on correctly, and the performance is fantastic. The bass isn’t overpowering even with Atmos, a common problem with soundbars. And the surround effect has clear separation that’s simply amazing from a single bar. The scene in blade runner 2049 where Joe encounters the bees ... you’d swear they were swarming all around you. It’s so good it’s unsettling. Easily The best piece of av equipment I’ve picked up this year. - RasputinsBeard