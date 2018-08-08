Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Two contenders hung on to the most votes in this week’s search for the best camping hammock. It’s the Hennessy Explorer Deluxe Zip versus the Warbonnet Blackbird XLC. Both are lightweight and have built-in bug screens which make them ideal for a restful night’s sleep. But, there can only be one winner. Read about the nominees and head down to the bottom of this post to cast your vote.

Hennessey Explorer Deluxe ZIP. It’s been around the world with me, and I’ve never had a problem with it. It’s asymmetrical (so you sleep flat), easy to set up (a minute or two), and packs up small and light. The fly has kept me dry, even in tropical near-typhoons in SE Asia. 5 Stars. - Greenspoon

Pretty much the ultimate camping hammock. Not overly heavy at just over 3lbs. It has an interesting entry method through the bottom if i recall correctly to help keep bugs out. Has a bug screen and each one comes with a Fly. I plan on buying one shortly. - ItHurtsWheniExist

Exquisite engineering, American made, quality materials. If you don’t know what a footbox is, you haven’t done enough research in the world of hammock camping. The asymmetrical design lets your foot hang a bit lower so your body isn’t lying like a banana all night long. I sleep on my side, on my back, on my stomach in this thing. Buy this hammock. -KelseyCreek

This is the only logical long-term solution. The ability to lay practically flat means multiple positions and no sore back in the morning. - MarkMiller