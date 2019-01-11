Graphic: Tercius Bufete

After much debate, our readers chose the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic 4000 as their favorite work keyboard. This was a really tight contest with each entry netting over 15% of the vote. In fact, each of the runner-ups are worth checking out.

Here’s why our readers picked Microsoft Natural Ergonomic 4000:

Microsoft Natural Ergonomic 4000 Wired Keyboard has been my go to since starting as a programmer. I never formally learned how to type on a keyboard so my style put the PC master race to shame (I’m talking hitting space with my index fingers here). This keyboard was given to me at work and it’s forced me to learn how to properly type. It’ll kick your butt until you start to use it right, but the built-in wrist wrest helps to ease the pain. -Cononymous

I have a couple of MS Ergo 4000s sitting on a shelf at home, because I’ve got 3 in use (2x at Home, and 1 at work) and they’re fantastic, until they get grungy. My only complaint is that they are virtually impossible to clean right, so when they get gross, just toss it and deploy another.

I am an *extremely* heavy user, and I can get 2+ years out of one. I can type at speed, and for a membrane, they are great. If MS could get off their ass and make a high-end version with mechanical (replaceable?) switches, it would be damn near perfect. Also, if you have large hands, it’s wayyyyyyy more comfortable than many other more compact ergos.﻿ -ellomdian

