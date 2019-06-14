The Haul-Master Mover’s Blanket costs all of $9, and is plenty big for several people. It’s not pretty, but it does what you need a picnic blanket to do.
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Steppin' Out WeekWith sun-drenched days upon us, the outdoors is your oyster. All this week, we've got tips and recommendations for everything from urban park excursions to backcountry backpacking, so let these guides help spark your next adventure.  

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but the ultra-cheap Haul-Master Mover’s Blanket smothered its highly priced competition to take the title of our readers’ favorite picnic blanket. It’s not sexy, but it’ll get the job done.

Haul-Master Mover’s Blanket

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ve always though moving blankets make the best Picnic blankets. They come in large sizes and tend to be inexpensive so no worry if you ruin them. The Haul-Master at Harbor Frieght is a nice basic option. - Ricketts22

H. Goose Sporting Blanket

The H. Goose Sporting Blanket, at $189, is made from quality canvas &amp; flannel spun and woven within driving distance of Greenville SC, where the company is based.
H. Goose Sporting Blanket. Water resistant canvas and soft flannel. Tough, water resistant, machine washable, and beautifully made in the US from US grown cotton. Looks great in classic cars and 4wds. - harrisbquinn

Matador Pocket Blanket

The Matador Pocket Blanket 2.0 fits in your pocket when folded, weighs less than half a pound, and even has built-in stakes. What more could you want?
Photo: Amazon

The Matador Pocket Blanket is made from nylon, so it won’t keep you warm, but it does pack down to fit in your pocket, and weighs less than 6 ounces. My lowkey favorite feature though is the tiny metal stakes in all four corners, which keep it from blowing away in the wind without stacking dirty shoes on the corners.

