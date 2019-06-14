Graphic: Shep McAllister

Steppin' Out Week With sun-drenched days upon us, the outdoors is your oyster. All this week, we've got tips and recommendations for everything from urban park excursions to backcountry backpacking, so let these guides help spark your next adventure.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but the ultra-cheap Haul-Master Mover’s Blanket smothered its highly priced competition to take the title of our readers’ favorite picnic blanket. It’s not sexy, but it’ll get the job done.



Readers’ Choice

I’ve always though moving blankets make the best Picnic blankets. They come in large sizes and tend to be inexpensive so no worry if you ruin them. The Haul-Master at Harbor Frieght is a nice basic option. - Ricketts22

Runner-Up

H. Goose Sporting Blanket. Water resistant canvas and soft flannel. Tough, water resistant, machine washable, and beautifully made in the US from US grown cotton. Looks great in classic cars and 4wds. - harrisbquinn

Editor’s Choice

The Matador Pocket Blanket is made from nylon, so it won’t keep you warm, but it does pack down to fit in your pocket, and weighs less than 6 ounces. My lowkey favorite feature though is the tiny metal stakes in all four corners, which keep it from blowing away in the wind without stacking dirty shoes on the corners.

