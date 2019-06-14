It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but the ultra-cheap Haul-Master Mover’s Blanket smothered its highly priced competition to take the title of our readers’ favorite picnic blanket. It’s not sexy, but it’ll get the job done.
Haul-Master Mover’s Blanket
I’ve always though moving blankets make the best Picnic blankets. They come in large sizes and tend to be inexpensive so no worry if you ruin them. The Haul-Master at Harbor Frieght is a nice basic option. - Ricketts22
Advertisement
H. Goose Sporting Blanket
H. Goose Sporting Blanket. Water resistant canvas and soft flannel. Tough, water resistant, machine washable, and beautifully made in the US from US grown cotton. Looks great in classic cars and 4wds. - harrisbquinn
Advertisement
Matador Pocket Blanket
Advertisement
The Matador Pocket Blanket is made from nylon, so it won’t keep you warm, but it does pack down to fit in your pocket, and weighs less than 6 ounces. My lowkey favorite feature though is the tiny metal stakes in all four corners, which keep it from blowing away in the wind without stacking dirty shoes on the corners.
Advertisement