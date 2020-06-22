It's all consuming.
What Are the Best Appliances and Tools for Kitchen Noobs?

Photo: Kam idris (Unsplash)

Hey, Co-opulace! It’s Sear Series, the week where we talk about all things BBQ and food, and because I’m hopelessly lost in all aspects of those realms (I believe Gordon Ramsay calls people like me an “idiot sandwich”), I’m petitioning for much-needed help ahead of cookout season.

Here’s the deal: My idea of a successful meal involves not forgetting to put water in my cup ramen before throwing it into the microwave. Sometimes, on a really good day, I might even be able to whip up a sandwich with more than two fillings.

I need to fix this, so I’m asking—nay, begging—for suggestions on kitchen appliances, tools, and utensils that make it easy for kitchen noobs to make good meals with little experience, effort, and time, especially those last two. I hate intensifying a hot Texas afternoon with 400-degree ovens and chopping workouts. As my good friend Sweet Brown once succinctly and eloquently summarized it: Ain’t nobody got time for that!

From air fryers and crock pots to indoor grills and meat thermometers, drop me a suggestion for a single kitchen thing you feel every beginner needs.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific kitchen or cooking product, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image.

2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

4) Please do not duplicate nominations.

