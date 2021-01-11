What Are the Best Computer Speakers?

Photo : Dhru J (Unsplash)

Here’s a weird confession: D espite having made the jump from laptop to full PC years ago, I still don’t have computer speakers.

For some reason, the thought never even crossed my mind. I figured I’d just always use a big pair of headphones while gaming or working. Now, about five years later, I’m feeling like a fool. As my entire life now revolves around my PC, it feels genuinely silly to constantly strap a pair of cans on my head to do anything. Want to casually turn on a game trailer? Better strap on my headphones! Want to listen to music? Let me connect some wireless earbuds! Want to play a video game? Prepare to have your head squeezed for hours on end!



I feel like a change is long overdue. So today, I come to you dear readers to ask: W hat are the best computer speakers? I’ll give you some context on my own PC habits, if you’re not sure where to begin recommending speakers. First and foremost, I’m a gamer (sorry). Primarily, that’s where speakers are going to come in handy for me. I want something that’s going to replace my nice headset when I’m playing single-player games without losing quality. But on top of that, I’m a big music listener, a podcaster, and a video editor. So while gaming is a big part of my day, I need speakers that work for a pretty wide range of situations.

Ideally, a perfect pair of speakers is going to hit as many use cases as possible. Flexibility is key here when it comes to audio. That said, there’s obviously some value in speakers that are optimized for specific experiences. Perhaps you swear by some gaming speakers that boost all your blips and boops. Or maybe you’ve built your set up around music to get the most out of your favorite songs (like Thunder, by the band Imagine Dragons, everybody’s favorite song). Hey, maybe those kinds of speakers that are geared towards one experience are a load of hogwash and you have a good old-fashioned set that does everything well without the marketing fluff.

Whatever you use, I want to hear your favorites so that I can, in turn, hear better. While you desperately try to remember the model of your speakers, here are a few rules for first-time Co-op responders.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific speaker, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.