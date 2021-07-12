What Are The Best Games to Play While Getting a Workout In?

Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Some people live and breathe fitness. They spend hours at the gym, track their heartrate throughout the day, and center every meal around a daily calorie intake. Others like me need to fight tooth and nail convince themselves to go for a simple jog. And when doing so, we need to have a playlist of music or podcasts selected to keep ourselves distracted and momentarily forgetful that we are indeed working out. Well for others like myself, I have good news. Did you know that you can play video games while working out?



Spending sometime on an exercise bike or walking on the treadmill in your home is the perfect time to grind a few levels in some RPG. Get a bit of cardio in while you either bust out your Switch in handheld mode or position the bike in front of the TV with a controller in hand. Keep a moderate pace just to get a some physical activity in when you’d otherwise be horizontal on the couch. Now not every game is built for this. For me, any sort of slower puzzle, visual novel, or RPG with a menu-based combat system will work nicely whereas I’d be at a severe disadvantage trying to react quickly, aim, and get kills in Call of Duty. Or maybe if you want to go a bit harder, you can ditch the bike entirely to play some sort of ring-based fitness game specifically built working out.

Does this sound like you or something you do? If so, what do you find are some of the best games to play while getting a quick workout in?

Some quick rules for your nominations:

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific video game, why it is a good pick, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple games, but please put each one in a separate comment.