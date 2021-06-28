What Are The Best Games You Can Beat Over a Weekend?

Photo : Kelly Sikkema (Unsplash)

Mario Golf: Super Rush was released this past Friday, and I have already beaten it. The story was pretty short, a bit disconnected, and kept introducing ideas only to abandon them. I was honestly shocked at the end that it was already over. I’m still looking forward to the tons of multiplayer I’ll be playing, but I felt the adventure mode really could have benefited from being longer and exploring its ideas more thoroughly—especially at that price tag.

Advertisement

However, this is not always the case. Many really strong games are beloved in part because they don’t overstay their welcome. They explore the concept their offering and/or tell a concise but engaging story while respecting your time. In an era filled with these massive 100+ hour open world games, there is something to be said about a short, purposefully made game that can be beaten in about 4 to 12 hours. I really do enjoy having someone recommend a game and then getting to explore its full breadth of content over the course of a weekend.

Do you have a preference for short games? What are your favorites?

Some quick rules for your nominations:

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific video, why it is your favorite, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple games, but please put each one in a separate comment.