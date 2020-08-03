What Are the Best Clippers for Cutting Your Hair at Home?

Photo : Unsplash

Say, for no reason in particular, I wanted to cut my own hair. As evidenced by my dated Kinja avi and my much more recent Twitter profile pic, my hairdo is turning into a hairdon’t. I mean, around this time last year, I was rocking the shaved head look in an effort to grow it back out evenly. Previously, yes, I had an undercut I wore in a man-bun ... before rightly acknowledging it wasn’t 2015 anymore and it was time to try something new.



Advertisement

Now I’m caught somewhere between Paul McCartney and John Lennon, and let me tell you, folks, I don’t know what the hell I’m doing anymore. My beard is untamed, the mop on my head is protesting the Vietnam War, and I can’t see shit past my face. Maybe it’s time to learn how to cut my own hair, or even just the beard with a proper set of clippers in lieu of my ageing and functionally limited Philips Norelco beard trimmer (no longer sold new). Something with plenty of guard options as suited to luscious manes as it is to stubble.

If I wanted a multipurpose set of hair clippers to shape up my beard and at the very least shave my own neck as I decide what to do with my hair, what would you recommend? With any luck and a bit of guidance from our community, I’ll transform this beehive into a sweet pot o’ honey. Before long, maybe I’ll join the likes of everyone else DIYing their lives through these socially distant times. And in the event I chicken out, hey, I’m sure your recs will help someone in the comments.