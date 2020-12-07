What Are the Best Noise-Canceling Headphones?

Photo : Alphacolor (Unsplash)

“Work from home” has become the new normal as lockdowns continue across the world. For some, that’s a welcome and more comfortable change of pace from office life. The transition is tougher for others who find themselves easily distracted at home. Finding a way to focus can be hard, but here’s one tip: noise cancelling headphones. A big pair of cans can help block out distractions and allow you to focus on work. Today, we’re curious about what kind of headphones our readers swear by in their daily lives, so we’re asking you: what are the best noise cancelling headphones?



When considering what to buy, both quality and comfort come into play. A good set of headphones needs to do both. You’ll want something that really effectively blocks out all outside noise while giving you crisp sound quality. If you’re working all day, you’re also going to want something that doesn’t crush your skull or irritate your ears. For those who want something a little more portable than cans, there are some noise cancelling earbuds out there, so that’s an option to consider as well. We’re not just talking about something you can use for Zoom calls either. If you have headphones you swear by for gaming or listening to music, we want to hear all about it.



I have some personal investment in this question. I just got a cat and I’m easily distracted everytime I hear her scratching at something in the other room (this is taking a while to write). Meanwhile, my upstairs neighbors appear to have gotten some kind of bird? Very unclear what animal is up there, but it’s loud. Challenges like that are exactly why noise cancelling headphones are necessary in a home office environment. So share what you’re rocking and we’ll round up the best answers. In the meantime, here’s some rules for first time Co-op responders:

