Photo: Unsplash (Unsplash)

Whether you’ve already done your first cannonball of the year, or if your nearest pool isn’t opening until Memorial Day, it’s time to start thinking about your swim trunks. Recent years have seen trendy new DTC brands competing with the big guys, but which one will make the biggest splash in this week’s Co-Op?



As always, check out the rules below, then dive into the comments to nominate or recommend your favorite.