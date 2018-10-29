Photo: Bill Craighead (Unsplash)

You’ve probably heard a lot about CBD oil lately, and its supposed ability to relieve everything from pain to anxiety to acne, and gummies seem to have taken the mantle as the preferred delivery device for most people. But with so many brands popping up to capture a slice of the CBD pie (is CBD pie a thing?), just picking one can cause more anxiety than the gummies can relieve.

So we want to hear from you. Which CBD gummies do you order, and why? Check out the rules below, then head down to the comments to nominate your favorite.