Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, A Song of Ice and Fire, Dune... these are all worlds that have gotten their time to shine in the zeitgeist. And yet, there time is over. Game of Thrones last couple seasons left much to be desired and I wouldn’t hold my breath for more books. George R.R. Martin seems to have completely checked out since cashing out and honestly, good for him. Harry Potter was at one point the biggest movie franchise in the world before Marvel knocked them down a rung or two. And following some... questionable... statements put out by the author, I wouldn’t touch that series again with a ten foot magic wand. Dune got an okay treatment and is now getting a second chance at stardom. We’ll find out how that goes come October. The Tolkien stuff is still great but those books are old. Like real old. Let’s make room for something new.

So many fantasy books, both popular and lesser known, are begging to be given the Hollywood treatment like those which came before them. Maybe as the next big HBO series or perhaps a theatrical release that can dethrone Marvel on any given opening weekend.

I’m not much of a reader. I just never was one of those kids who read for fun. growing up. I wish I was. I’m finally getting into reading for leisure now in my late twenties, though I still only get through maybe one or two books a year and that’s being generous. I will say, one series that has been able to suck me in is The Stormlight Archive which I would absolutely love to see as an animated show in the style of Avatar: The Last Airbender. And I know from the grapevine there are plenty of other Brandon Sanderson works that would be amazing as a show or trilogy of films.

I’m asking you... You who digests every new fantasy novel you can get your hands on... You who I aspire to be. What in your opinion is the fantasy series best suited for an adaptation?

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific fantasy novel/series of books, why you think it’s the best suited for an adaptation, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple series, but please put each one in a separate comment.