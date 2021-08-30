For millennia, humankind has cooked food through harnessing the power of the elements of Fire and Water. Placing food over an open flame to apply heat is universal and what separ ates us from animals. Not long after did we learn we could also boil our food through soaking it in hot water. Now we enter a new dawn where we harness the third element—Air. I suppose next up we need to develop some kind of pressure cooker that works through pushing food between two very large rocks. Cooking with Earth will be for a new generation to discover. Let’s enjoy Air for the time being.

Air fryers have seriously caught on in the last couple years possibly in part to most people being home a lot more and looking for easy ways to feed themselves. And these air fryers get the job done. I’ll make some wings or fries in one every once in awhile and it always hits the spot. The problem though comes with selecting one. An amazon search will return pages of results ranging from dozens to hundreds of dollars.

That’s why we as you, our readers, which Air Fryer gets the job done for you? What’s the best Air Fryer on the market whether its how well it performs, what it’s capable of, or really just how much bang for you buck is it getting you?

Here are some quick rules for your nominations.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific accessory, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.