Photo: Vinicius Amano (Unsplash)

Gum is good, but if bubble blowing, gum popping, or just the act of chewing in general offends you, it might be wise to exclusively look to mints for your breath-freshening needs.



Now, there’s many an iconic mint on the market, from Tic Tacs to Junior. But saunter down any candy aisle, and you’ll certainly see that the world of wintergreen, spearmint, peppermint, etc. is wide. Mints don’t even technically need to be minty in order to be considered a member of the mint family. Look it up!

For this week’s Co-Op, we’re asking you to provide your mintiest recommendations for keeping halitosis at bay. Check out the rules below, then head over to the comments and help us declare a newly minted winner.