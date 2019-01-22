Photo: Blake Wisz (Unsplash)

Calling all caffeine addicts! There’s an ice cold Co-Op a-brewing. Although it’s the dead of winter, we want to know which coffee makes for the best cold brew concoctions (it’s a year-round beverage, promise). Now, this is no ordinary cup of joe; it typically doesn’t make sense to pay top dollar for super flavorful beans, since the cold brewing process results in a more muted taste, and coarse grinds are preferred over the ultra fine.

So, don’t leave us out here in the cold. Tell us which brands of beans get you buzzing, and why. Check out the rules below, then scroll down to the comments to nominate your favorite.