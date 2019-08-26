Photo: Ana Luisa Suarez

Dog toys are a wonderful way to keep your pet entertained for hours. That is if you don’t have a dog that rips their toy to shreds in a matter of minutes (maybe even seconds). If your dog is a super chewer, you know that not all toys are made equal. This week’s co-op is inspired by my very own dog, Tyrone. He has yet to meet a toy he cannot break.

What brand or type of toy do you but for your dog when they’re dead set on destroying every toy put in front of them?

For this week’s Co-Op, we’re asking you to provide your toughest suggestions for dog toys that actually last. Check out the rules below, then head over to the comments and help us declare a Top Dog winner.

