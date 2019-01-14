Photo: Amazon

Winter is here. And its claimed its first torture victim: my ears.

Today I ask for your recommendation on the best earmuffs. (Admittedly, this is a selfish question since I don’t look good in beanies.) You all have opinions, I’m sure. Now’s not the time to hide in your cave, let us know your favorite.

What Is the Best Space Heater? Sorry to have left you all out in the cold for the last two weeks. But snow worries, Co-Op is back, … Read more Read

Check out the rules below, then scroll down to the comments to nominate your favorite, or add your own pick with details on what you like (e.g. headphone hybrid, real fur, behind-the-head, foldable, unisex, etc).