What's the Best Air Fryer?

Last month I got one of those air fryer/microwave combos, and while I’ve been putting off actually air frying anything, you know what, I might start tonight. Yeah! Those crinkle cut sweet potato slices I picked up from Wegmans the other week are the perfect test subject.



But say I didn’t just get a multifunctional air fryer as a gift, and I was shopping around blindly in search of the best air fryer you can buy—in terms of value, ease of use, cooking quality, accessories, and features. To a novice like me, what would you suggest?

Hell, maybe I’m wrong for trying to combine kitchen appliances. If so, please tell me now while I’m still able to return mine. I just wanted to make chicken wings in my microwave ... eventually.