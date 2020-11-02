What's the Best Air Purifier?

Image : Gabe Carey

Houston, we’ve got allergies. Or rather my wife has allergies and I’m suffering the consequences secondhand. After introducing her to my good friend Claritin over the weekend—and after she fell asleep due to its famously “non-drowsy” effect—it became abundantly clear we need to finally shell out the money for a decent air purifier. The best air purifier one might say. But how to you determine such a thing? An air purifier is an air purifier, right, how much different can one be from the next?

The answer is simple: while some boast HEPA filters, proving they’re able to meet the gold standard in air particle absorption, others lay no such claim. Performance, in terms of raw horsepower, can vary greatly between models as well. Where the Honeywell HPA300 covers over 450 square feet, this cheaper model from Bissell is limited to smaller rooms, maxing out at around 100 square feet. Moreover, some air purifiers are more versatile, like the Dyson Hot + Cool, which not only keeps the air clean and your nostrils free from allergens and bacteria, but also lowers or raises the temperature depending on your needs.

As I’m personally indecisive, not to mention impartial , I’m turning to you, readers, for your experiential insights on the best air purifier to clear my sinuses, and my wife’s, this sneeze-inducing season.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific air purifier —additive or standalone—why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.