Photo : Matthias Oberholzer (Unsplash)

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a favorite of mine. I find it very comfortable to play with and I’m regularly impressed with it. I’ve been playing through Golf Story these past few days because I’ve been very impatient waiting for Mario Golf: Super Rush. Figured I could crack this out just in time for the new release, and boy howdy, do I love the HD Rumble in this game. Moments when your ball splashes into the water, bounces against a tree, or lands in a bunker (I didn’t say I was very good at the game) feel so satisfying. Though, $70 was a heavy price for this experience with the Pro Controller.

Advertisement

So, I want to know. What are some of the best alternatives out there to the Switch Pro Controller that come in a bit cheaper? While I do love my Switch Pro Controller, I sure as shit do not love it enough to buy three more of them for guests. And I think anyone who tried playing a platformer with this thing’s D-pad has experienced some inopportune misfires. We also have the JoyCons, but those are wonderful more so in concept than execution even if the experience can be enhanced with additional accessories. My thumbs will actually bump into each other while playing Mario Kart with a sideways JoyCon. The Nintendo controllers can be great, but they certainly are not without their flaws. This is why we turn to third-party!

So what third-party Switch controllers do you like best? Whether you bought them to have enough options for when friends come over or if it’s become your primary gamepad for the console, let us know!

Some quick rules for your nominations:

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific controller for the Nintendo Switch , why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.