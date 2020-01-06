It's all consuming.
What's The Best Baselayer For Cold Weather?

Tercius
Photo: Krisztina Papp (Unsplash)

Winter is here. And despite a deep desire to stay indoors for most of it, I can’t.

Today I ask for your recommendation on the best baselayer to stave off the cold. (Admittedly, this is a selfish question since I’m looking for an upgrade.) You all have opinions, I’m sure. Now’s not the time to hide in your cave, let us know your favorite.

Check out the rules below, then scroll down to the comments to nominate your favorite, or add your own pick with details on what you like.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific baselayer, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image.

2) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

3) Please do not duplicate nominations.﻿

