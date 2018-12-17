Photo: AP x 90 (Unsplash)

Even if you don’t play board games regularly, you probably pull them out around the holidays to foster quality time with your family and/or avoid any in-depth conversations with your MAGA uncle. So for this special edition of Co-Op, we want to know which tabletop games are your go-tos, and why.



Much like the subscription box and vinyl record Co-Ops, we’re not going to be voting for a winner here, but we will honor the games that get the most recommendations in a roundup post later this week. So head on down to the comments to nominate your pick. Do not pass go, do not collect $200.