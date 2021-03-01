What's the Best Camera for Home Security?

Image : Amazon

There are plenty of uses for a camera system in your home. First and most importantly, they’re powerful tools for home security. That’s especially useful in the work from home era when we’re cooped up inside all day. If anything suspicious is happening, you’ll want to know right away. But home cameras can also be used to keep an eye on your kids while you’re working, or make sure your dog doesn’t spark chaos behind your back. You may be home all the time these days, but you can’t keep watch on everything at once. A camera is the closest thing you’ll get to eyes on the back of your head.

So readers, today we want to know what the best home security camera is. What do you use in your own home to keep an eye on your domain? There’s plenty to consider here that goes beyond image quality. For example, some cameras feature fancy tricks like pet detection that’ll make your life easier. Others have two-way microphones, which are perfect for listening in on your toddler or barking back at your dog . Then of course, there’s basic features you’ll want like suitable night vision.

I’m personally most interested in cameras that feature some sort of push notification system. There are certain brands that’ll send a text to your phone if a camera catches something odd. That’s the kind of modern flourish that makes a home camera system easy to use and track. That means that you don’t need to have a whole elaborate monitoring station to get the most out of your home security setup.

Advertisement

Let us know what camera or you use for your own home security needs in the comments. Here are a few quick rules for your nominations.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific camera, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.