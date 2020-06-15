It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
What's the Best Carry-On Luggage for Summer Travel?

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Illustration for article titled Whats the Best Carry-On Luggage for Summer Travel?
Photo: Keith Pitts (Keith & Melissa)

Oooof, let me tell you something, Co-opulace: I. 👏🏾Need. 👏🏾 A. 👏🏾 Vacation!👏🏾

Between lockdowns and all the strife in world news, I need to get away from the world for a bit, and I’ll take one just as soon as it isn’t a royal pain in my hind parts to make it past TSA. Unfortunately, right before I left the shimmery streets of a wintry Wisconsin only to find new residence somewhere in the extreme opposite of the temperature gauge (love you, Texas), I threw my old luggage out. It’s time to replace it, and I want something that’ll last.

To help inform your suggestions, I’m looking for carry-on luggage that can comfortably fit up to a week’s worth of clothes, a slim laptop, a few other small tech gadgets, and toiletries. I’m a sucker for 360-degree wheels, handles, and hard shells, too. That last one goes for tacos, as well, if you’re feeling generous enough to buy me lunch today.

By the way, if you don’t think a carry-on can fit a week’s worth of clothes, allow me to shatter your world: These tricks (I prefer rolling) have saved immense space, time, and money. I can’t help you if you’re a sneakerhead, though.

As always, you don’t have to hit all (or any) of my preferred criteria if your best pick doesn’t neatly fit the mold, so let’s hear ‘em!

1) Your nomination should contain the name of specific carry-on luggage, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image.

2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

4) Please do not duplicate nominations.

Quentyn Kennemer

I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test, and finding the time to is my cause.

