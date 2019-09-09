Photo: Ana Luisa Suarez

Recently, I wrote about those viral cat grooming gloves you’ve probably seen on Instagram, Facebook, Amazon, or some combination of all three. You guys were very vocal in the comment section, suggesting alternative gloves and brushes, while also praising those specific gloves. As cat parent of three devils, I am always on the lookout for products for my fur babies. So, what’s your favorite cat brush?

Anyone who is owned by a cat knows that not all kitties have the same fur. Meaning, some cats shed a hell of a lot more than others. Of my three, my tortie rarely ever sheds and never has any dandruff. She’s a little angel. My Tuxedo cat stress sheds and gets dandruff when he’s being lazy. And if you read my cat glove article, you know that Jasper, my part-Maine Coon cat, is furry as hell and sheds like it is his job. So, for those of us with cats of different shedding degrees, what brushes do you recommend for grooming purposes?

For this week’s Co-Op, we’re asking you to wrack your cat-loving brain and come up with a good cat brush recommendation. Check out the rules below, then head over to the comments and help us declare a winner.



1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific cat brush, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination. 3) Please do not duplicate nominations.

Editor Request: Please also included as many photos of your cats as you’d like. I was told by a reader there weren’t enough cat photos in my last article, so we need to remedy that.