Everyone likes to make jokes about socks disappearing in the wash, but I posit that chip clips are even more likely to vanish without a trace. Seriously, I bought a pack of four of them just a couple of months ago, and they’re already all gone. This is not my fault! It’s the nature of chip clips!



So if you, like me, have been scraping by with tape and elaborate folding techniques, it’s time to determine which set of chip clips you should buy next. Check out the rules below, then head down to comments to nominate your pick.