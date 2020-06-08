Photo : Lukas ter Poorten ( Unsplash )

Co-opulace, I have a problem. Despite living in a tiny, close-quarters apartment, it’s time for me to cut the cord and shell out for one of those fancy stick vacuums y’all love so much on Kinja Deals. Because my cat—whom I’ve spoken about extensively on this website—is an absolute hot mess, I’m now having to vacuum on a daily basis. And while the pet hair removers you recommended helped me pick up and dispose of loose hair, my dear Porky is now splashing our floor with litter from his autonomous toilet bowl (Litter-Robot review coming soon).



To eliminate time spent untangling and re-tangling the power cable every time I have to the dust trappings and litter debris, I’m buying a cordless vacuum I can store next to Litter-Robot for the sake of convenience. Working from home, it’s more important than ever to keep your house clean and .... livable, at least until we’re back at the office. Then who cares, I only said you have to work in a neat environment not live in it! In the meantime, however, I need your advice: what’s the best cordless vacuum you’ve bought? You know, so I don’t have to subject myself to the trial and error you underwent.