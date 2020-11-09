Image : Faberware

A few weeks ago, my wife and I awoke to a sight of pure horror: a dishwasher full of food scraps and dirty water. After cleaning and replacing the filter, we arrived at the conclusion that we should either bring in an appliance repair specialist or buy a new dishwasher seeing as ours has been here since the early aughts. The only problem is, we’re moving soon to another place that likely doesn’t have a dishwasher. Living in New York, handwashing is still the norm and automating the process is a luxury we may not be able to afford.

Knowing we’d otherwise have to buy two dishwashers, one solution is to buy a portable dishwasher we can use on the countertop at our current apartment and take with us when we depart for the outer boroughs. As I’ve noticed online from a number of sources, the best countertop dishwashers seem to come from a small handful of brands—Danby, Farberware, and Black + Decker to name a few. But since I trust our readers more than most review sites to provide insights as ordinary users sharing anecdotal experiences rather than self-proclaimed kitchen experts, I’m turning to the Co-opulace, as Quentyn calls it, for your recommendations before I pull the trigger on this consequential purchase.

Tell me, what’s the best countertop dishwasher you’ve used? Please consider that, working from home, we’re doing a lot more cooking than we used to, meaning more and more dishes are piling up, making it near-impossible to catch a break after work. Enough space to wash everything in one go is high on our list of priorities, within reason. Installation is another factor to think about. How difficult it is to install could have a big impact on my decision. Last, what utilities will I have to give up while it’s in use? Some countertop dishwashers, it seems, require an adapter that locks into your faucet, so that the sink is unusable whenever it’s connected. As a result, it’s crucial we’ll have to see to it that neither of us plan on cooking at the same time the machine is running.

With much to think about, here are the rules for first-time Co-op responders:

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific countertop dishwasher —additive or standalone—why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.