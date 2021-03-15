What's the Best Dash Cam for Your Car?

Image : Shutterstock

I recently posted a deal on a dash cam that seemed pretty slick. It had all sorts of neat features that made it more robust than your average recording device. When I posted it, it became clear that this was a topic our readers have strong opinions on. People came into the comments to one-up the deal and recommend some better dash cams that drivers should look at instead. As someone who doesn’t know much about driving, that got me curious: W hat do people look for in a dash cam? Considering how strong out readers’ opinions were the first time around, I knew exactly where to turn to find the answer.

This week, we’re asking you to tell us what the best dash cam is. Some of you shared your thoughts before, so I’m hoping you’ll toss them in here too. There’s way more think about here than just video quality, though naturally that’s a big selling point. You’ll also want to consider how it records. Your drives can be quite long so you don’t want a camera to just stop rolling once an SD card is full. Though likewise, you don’t want something that’s going to overwrite clips you want to keep. So you might want to keep your eye out for a camera that’s smart enough to recognize and store accidents.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Some camera have a built-in GPS, which can cut down on how many devices you need to have running at once. Others have parking modes to detect what’s happening when you’re away from your car. That’s not even mentioning the whole battery situation, which is crucial. You’ll want something that’s not going to die on you when you need it most. If you think any old dash cam will get the job done, you’d be surprised at just how much models can vary on key features.

So give us your picks in the comments below. Here are some simple rules for nominating a camera:

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific dash cam, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.