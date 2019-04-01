Photo: Amazon

Nobody’s got the time to dry every dish by hand, and that’s where drying racks come in. They come in various shapes and sizes, but they all take up a fair amount of sink or counter space, so you want to be sure you get one that earns its keep in the kitchen.



So dry off your hands and head down to the comments to nominate your pick. And as always, check out the rules first.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific dish drying rack, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment. 3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination. 4) Please do not duplicate nominations.