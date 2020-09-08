What's the Best Electric Toothbrush?

I’m sure I’m not alone in how I choose to allocate all this extra quarantine time we’ve gotten . Between movies, gaming, and all the random stuff on social media that brings my perspective on humanity into constant question, I’ve spent a lot more time entertaining myself recently, and that naturally means more snacks are traversing the taste bud highway. It’s rainy and ordinary nights like this past Labor Day weekend where I go to town on ice cream, popcorn, chips, sodas, and candy, and anything else known to wreak havoc on my pearly whites. They don’t call it bingeing for nothing .



That means I’ve also spent a lot more time brushing my teeth lately. The doctor recommended minimum is twice daily, but with my current habits, that can easily stretch to three (which is usually the maximum). My arms HURT y’all, but maybe they should? I need every second of exercise I can get to work off all those empty, excess, evil calories. The only problem is I’m never too sure whether I’m brushing as effectively as my dentist instructed.

With an electric toothbrush, I can save my shoulders and remove all doubts about my teeth. They even have smart toothbrushes that’ll ensure you’re getting the best tooth-scrubbing coverage possible or warn if you’re brushing too hard, like the Colgate Hum that changed Gabe’s life.

Smart or not, Co-opulace, we want your picks for the best electric toothbrushes you can buy today. Here’s how you do the do. (But not Mountain Dew, that’s bad for our teeth, remember?)