What's the Best Ergonomic Mouse?

Between a dwindling list of distractions to keep me busy in the outside world and my work days ending hours before anyone else I know, I spend roughly two-thirds of most days with a mouse in my hand. Whether I’m toiling away here on The Inventory or putting Superman to shame in Spellbreak, it’s by far my most used peripheral, and because we like strong and healthy bones around here, it’s important to have a mouse that your hand wraps around comfortably above all else.



Mind you, this is a deeply personal thing, so when I ask you to nominate the best ergonomic mouse, there technically is no wrong answer. I just might TP your house if you recommend those terrible little baby mice they ship for free with laptops, though.

Anyway, if everyone in the world had hands like mine, there’d be no debate: the Logitech G502 wins by a landslide. Thankfully, the world isn’t quite that boring (yet), and our opinions on this polarizing matter are sure to differ. What’s comfortable to me may be hell for you, so if you have a better suggestion, list it in the comments, and we’ll talk about it later this week after the results are in! Here’s how you do that: