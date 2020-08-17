It's all consuming.
Clothing and LifestyleApparel

What's the Best Face Mask for Breathing?

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Face Masks
Face Masks
Illustration for article titled Whats the Best Face Mask for Breathing?
Image: Mika Baumeister (Unsplash)

For someone who genuinely consumes fresh air like a glass of fine wine, the mask mandates are hard to stomach, but stomach I will. The absolute least you can do is wear a simple cloth face mask when you’re headed to a crowd. Not to mention, if you want to offer patronage to your local stores still afloat, they’re often required.

Some are of the opinion that the only ones that matter are certified N95 masks, but let me tell y’all from excruciating experience: Those can be a pain to find, and I’m not so afraid of contracting this thing that I’ll shelter in place until I can get one. I reckon I’m not alone by now.

Some people don’t like this whole mask thing for varying reasons, and I get it. Some of those gripes can be downright asinine, but others are wholly valid. For instance, someone out there needs more available airflow to properly nurse and manage a health condition or to keep their breath during workouts.

Instead of spilling out your inner-Karen at every local Planet Fitness, however, it might be more productive for us to discuss some of the best face masks you can buy if breathability is your chief concern. I’ve seen some with filtered air valves that make you look like a failed Scorpion cosplayer. I don’t know how safe or effective they are, personally, but I will soon find out. (For the record, something like this is a little too lax. Please don’t do this.)

PPE-AID Daily Sanitary Kit

It doesn’t even have to be that innovative. Whether it’s a new take on the classic mask or something with less restrictive material, we want to know what you feel are the best face masks to buy solely for catching (and keeping) your breath. If you’re a Co-opulace veteran, you know what to do, but for the new masked kids in the back ...

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific face mask, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image.

2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

4) Please do not duplicate nominations.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

