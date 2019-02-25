Photo: rawpixel (Unsplash)

The sun will come out, the temperatures will rise, and before you know it, it’ll officially be grilling season. But for someone unversed in the art of outdoor cooking, the grill market can seem as intimidating as a $250 cut of wagyu.



So we’re throwing it out to all the grill masters out there. What’s the best grill? Charcoal, electric, gas, wood pellet; all are welcome here as long as they get hot, cook food, and bring people together in the backyard. As someone planning to move out of an apartment and into a house in the next few months, this week’s Co-Op is of particular interest to me, so don’t let me down, smokeboys.