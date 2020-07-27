What's the Best Guitar for Beginners?

Image : Tobias Nii Kwatei Quartey

I’m running out of things to do on my quarantine bucket list, so it’s time to reach to the furthest depths and pull out something I’ve been afraid to touch all my life: the guitar.



Advertisement

It should be a sin for someone to love guitars and the sounds they produce as much as I do, and yet be absolutely clueless with one in hand. I mean, I’m an expert-level strummer-drummer on Rock Band, and that used to count for something in my book, but I’m tired of lying to myself. And I could also just buy The Last of Us Part II and learn some basics with Ellie shredding the neck on my behalf, but it just won’t feel the same.

Advertisement

So now I want to learn, and I’m starting from a platform of near-zero musical knowledge. If you’re picking away at your strings regularly, I want to hear from you: What sort of guitar should I buy as a beginner?

I’m partial to electric because there’s nothing like a clean solo and my lifelong dream is to be the plus-sized Captain Kirk, but I also love bass because that’s what gets my shoulders moving. Acoustic is fun too, but I could live without it. I’ve even considered a ukulele to tap into my inner Adam Sandler. (Spoilers: It’s not really Adam Sandler, but it works for me!)

G/O Media may get a commission Spend $100 at GlassesUSA and Get Free Blue Light Lenses Free Blue Light Lenses

For budget, I’d like to go no higher than $700-$1,000 if possible, extras included. If it requires an amp or something, please link to that, as well. Got a suggestion? Drop it in the comments below. Here’s how to do that in case you’re new: