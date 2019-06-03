Hair ties go by many names. Some people call them practical but understandable names, like ponytail holders, scrunchies, rubber bands, or hair elastics. Some wildly out-there folks call them gum bands, pony-os, or hair bungees. Whatever you call them (hair ties), anyone who uses them knows that some ties are worlds better than others. A good hair tie should stay in place and never rip your hair out. Now, does that kind of hair tie actually exist? It’s hard to say; we haven’t seen many.

So, what hair ties do you use to keep your messy bun or perfectly sculpted pony in place? Check out the rules below, then head down to the comments to tell us the best hair tie (elastic, band, gum, or whatever you call it).