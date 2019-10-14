It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeKitchen

What's the Best Halloween Candy?

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Candy
262
5
Save
Photo: frankie cordoba (Unsplash)

It’s a question as old as time: what’s the best Halloween candy? In this week’s semi-serious Co-Op, we’re asking you to tell us what you’d most like to find in a candy bucket. What sweets will you eat until you’re sick? What treat would you literally pay your child to give you from their trick-or-treating haul?

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific candy, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image.

2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

4) Please do not duplicate nominations.

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts