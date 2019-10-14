It’s a question as old as time: what’s the best Halloween candy? In this week’s semi-serious Co-Op, we’re asking you to tell us what you’d most like to find in a candy bucket. What sweets will you eat until you’re sick? What treat would you literally pay your child to give you from their trick-or-treating haul?



1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific candy , why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image.

2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

4) Please do not duplicate nominations.