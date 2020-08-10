What's the Best Home Gym Equipment?

Photo : Kelly Sikkema

Is it just me, or is the sun hotter than ever? I’ve been wanting to dive into more outdoorsy stuff in my weight loss journey, but I’m a recent Texas transplant. Coming from Wisconsin, it’s a hard transition. Standing outside even just a few minutes rushes all of my bodily waters to the forefront of my pores. And people here have no idea what “double-digit temps” means in the summer.

I’m also a stubborn wearer of jeans and Timberland boots, and I might as well dress myself up in a preheated oven with that kind of wardrobe. It’s all just folly and madness! So now I mostly stay inside where that bully of a floating fireball can’t find me, but then I’m stuck face-to-face with my mid-day snacking cravings in a death battle to the finish. And yes, I give in from time to time—I am a popcorn addict, after all.

To counteract, I need some decent workout equipment that’ll help me maintain a fat-burning heart rate at home. I don’t have money for a miniature Planet Fitness or the spare room to build one out, so I’m looking for more versatile items like dumbbells, resistance bands, or all-in-one machines like a Bowflex. I’m also in the market for a treadmill for my family’s cardio needs.

Let’s hear it. Co-opulace: I’m looking for your best suggestions on home gym equipment that’ll help me break a sweat without breaking the bank. Let’s try to keep our budget to $1,000 or less. Ideally, your options will be fit for people of varying sizes, ages, strengths, and needs.